Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup 'Champion 15' teams revealed 03 November 2017



The PwC GAA/GPA Champion 15 selections have been announced for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions.

The winners will be presented with their awards this evening as part of the PwC GAA/GPA All-Stars banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

These awards recognise outstanding performances and contributions in each of the respective hurling championships which took place over the summer.

GAA president Aogan Ó Fearghail said: “I know only too well that the competition and commitment to excellence in the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups is every bit as intense as it is in the hunt for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. So, congratulations to all of those who have been selected winners in the PwC Champion 15s for 2017.

“These teams take great pride in striving for success in these competitions and it is fitting that we acknowledge and celebrate the players who were the stand our performers.”

Dermot Earley, GPA Chief Executive, said: "Congratulations to all of the Champion 15 award winners from the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups. It is a huge honour to be recognised as one of the best 15 hurlers in your competition, just rewards for years of hard work throughout your career, and no doubt you will treasure this recognition long after your inter-county days have finished."

Christy Ring Cup champions Carlow have the highest representation with four players honoured on their respective selection.

Derry were impressive winners of the Nickey Rackard Cup final against Armagh at Croke Park and it is no surprise to see them with five representatives.

Former Antrim senior star Liam Watson is selected on the Lory Meagher Champion 15 for his role in guiding Warwickshire to victory over Leitrim, scoring 0-11 in the final at Croke Park.

CHRISTY RING CHAMPION 15: Enda Cooney (London), Paul Divilly (Kildare), Ger McManus (Mayo), Padraig Kelly (Roscommon), Eamonn Kearns (Wicklow), Andy O’Brien (Wicklow), Michael Hughes (Down), Eoghan Sands (Down), Chrissy O’Connell (Antrim), John Dillon (Antrim), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Alan Corcoran (Carlow), John Michael Nolan (Carlow), James Doyle (Carlow), Richard Coady (Carlow).

NICKEY RACKARD CHAMPION 15: Mike Lyons (Louth), Seamus Hannon (Longford), Davin Flynn (Donegal), Brendan Begley (Tyrone), Stephen Donnelly (Tyrone), Mark Treanor (Monaghan), Donal Meegan (Monaghan), Artie McGuinness (Armagh), Nathan Curry (Armagh), John Corvan (Armagh), Brendan Rogers (Derry), Darragh McCloskey (Derry), Paul Cleary (Derry), Sean Cassidy (Derry), Gerald Bradley (Derry).

LORY MEAGHER CHAMPION 15: Damien Sheridan (Cavan), Matthew Hynes (Cavan), Sean Corrigan (Fermanagh), Shea Curran (Fermanagh), Kevin Banks (Sligo), Cormac Behan (Sligo), Ronan Crowley (Lancashire), Nathan Unwin (Lancashire), Conor Byrne (Leitrim), Liam Moreton (Leitrim), Clement Cunniffe (Leitrim), John Collins (Warwickshire), Dean Bruen (Warwickshire), Paul Uniacke (Warwickshire), Liam Watson (Warwickshire).