Wexford's Breda Curran inducted into Ladies Football Hall of Fame 03 November 2017





The Wexford ladies have their photograph taken.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wexford's Breda Curran has been confirmed as the 2017 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Hall of Fame.

A multi-talented and hugely-respected administrator, Breda has fulfilled a number of roles on behalf of her club, Shelmalier, and the Wexford board over many years.

Breda first became involved with the Shelmalier Ladies Football club as a volunteer fundraiser in 1996, and has been working for them ever since. Breda was elected as club secretary in January 1997 – a role she held for eleven years.

Having stepped down from that position, Breda took over the role of club registrar, which she holds to this day. She returned as club secretary in 2016, and is also the current holder of this position.

Affectionately known as ‘the mother of Wexford ladies football’, Breda was county secretary for a number of years, and is the current county registrar and website coordinator.

As secretary, Breda was renowned for her attendance to detail and observance of rules, and she ensured that teams, mentors and coaches were aware of their responsibilities. She travelled the length and breadth of Ireland with various teams, collecting on gates for both Leinster and Wexford.

In recent times, Breda has also worked diligently on behalf of the Wexford GAA supporters club, helping to organise race nights while also compiling event programmes.

Breda is a tireless worker on behalf of club and county, and regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty.

She is also the Leinster Council’s current Assistant Treasurer.

Breda commented: “I’m hugely thrilled and honoured to be inducted into the Ladies Football Hall of Fame, on behalf of everybody in Wexford.”

During her time involved with Shelmalier Ladies Football, the club’s remarkable roll of honour reads as follows:

1 All Ireland Senior Championship

3 Leinster Senior Championships

15 County Senior Championships

15 County Senior League titles

2 Junior Championships

3 Junior League titles

12 minor Championships

7 U16 County Championships

7 U14 County Championships

1 All Ireland Féile Championship

7 U14 County Féile titles

3 U12 County Championships

Breda will be officially inducted into the Ladies Gaelic Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 25, at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel.

The four provincial young players of the year will also be honoured on the night.

Kelley Colgan, from Clann na nGael in Roscommon, will receive the Connacht award, while Lara Dahunsi from the St Paul’s club in Antrim will be recognised for her exploits in Ulster.

The Leinster winner is Emma McCormack from Fingallians in Dublin, while Fiona Keating, from the Courcey Rovers club in Cork, is the Munster Young Player of the Year.

The 2017 TG4 All-Star Award winners will also be announced on November 25, along with the senior, intermediate and junior Players’ Player of the year recipients.