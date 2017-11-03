No pressure on Mohill 03 November 2017





Padraig Davis.

Mohill manager Padraig Davis has stressed that they have nothing to lose in their Connacht club SFC clash against Castlebar Mitchels at MacHale Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Leitrim champions are 10/1 outsiders to cause what would be a massive shock against a side that are one of the favourites for the provincial title.

Davis states in the Leitrim Observer that they are working away preparing for the game, but unlike the county championship, there is less stress to the preparations.

“We are doing as much as we can do. There is no pressure on us, it is a game for us to enjoy. We are overwhelming underdogs but we will give it a shot and see where we go,” said Davis.

“We know exactly what we face. It is a huge task but you go to play and you go to win. There is a good confidence and good buzz at training. I've been happy with the approach all year.”

The former Longford footballer added that despite the task in hand, they are doing their homework on Castlebar ahead of the clash tomorrow afternoon.

“We are looking at them as much as we can. They are a hugely physical side. They have conceded an average of 13 points in their championship games, no more and lost only one game. They have done the three-in-a-row in Mayo and that could easily have been five.”