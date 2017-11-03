No excuses from McCormack 03 November 2017





Thurles Sarsfields players warm up before their Tipperary SHC final clash against Borris-Ileigh at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Thurles Sarsfields coach Paddy McCormack was philosophical in his analysis of their defeat to Ballygunner.

McCormack was certainly not going down the route of playing the blame game as he simply stressed that Waterford champions Ballygunner outscored his charges.

“We have no excuses and we will not be living in that blame society. The team which scores the most wins the matches and that was Ballygunner,” McCormack told the Tipperary Star.

“It was a great battle with two great teams; two well prepared teams. It was always going to be a battle after last year. We had it last year and it was their turn this year. So, fair play to them. They were the best team. They scored most on the day.”

He added: “They (Munster club) have been rip-roaring games and that's what it is all about. It's a very difficult competition to win but we'll keep trying when we can.”