Graham eager to keep Mullinalaghta 'journey' going 03 November 2017





Mullinalaghta manager Mickey Graham.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mullinalaghta manager Mickey Graham.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mullinalaghta manager Mickey Graham knows that their remarkable run will come to an end at some stage, but the Cavan native is eager to prolong it for as long as they can.

Having won their first county title in over 50 years last year, Mullinalaghta have had a remarkable 12 months since. In the 2016 Leinster club SFC, they reached the semi-final stage where they pushed St Vincent's all the way.

This year has seen them defending their county title, while they have also navigated the first hurdle in the provincial campaign when defeating Carlow champions Eire Og last weekend.

They now face Westmeath champions St Loman's in the quarterfinal on Sunday week in a repeat of last year's clash between the sides at the same stage.

It has been a long road for the players, which Graham acknowledges, but he stressed to the Longford Leader that they are not about to rest on their laurels just yet.

“It has been tough,” said Graham. “Players are at work and college. For us now rest and recovery is most important. I think we have a team there that can go up against anybody at the moment.

“On their day they will be a match. We don't know when this journey is going to end so we are going to give it a right rattle while we can.”