Fitzgerald targets stability 03 November 2017





Davy Fitzgerald says Wexford's main objective for 2018 will be to consolidate their Allianz League Division 1A status.

The Clare man's first season at the helm surpassed all expectations as the Slaneysiders achieved promotion to the top flight of the league before going on to beat Kilkenny and reach their first Leinster SHC final in nearly a decade.

"The trick now is to stay in Division One," he said in the Irish edition of The Times .

"If we were speaking in a year's time and you asked me about having a Division One status I'd be happy with that no matter what way the championship went.

"Galway, Cork, Tipp, Kilkenny, they are all coming hard again next year and unless we are ready for them early in the new season we will be in trouble. The key is to stay up - that's all I'm looking for right now.

"I think 2018 is about maintenance. If we just stay there in Division 1A it will be massive. Teams will realise what we are doing now a bit more and will take us more serious. That will make it tougher."