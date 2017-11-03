Moran hopeful of resolution to holiday fund standoff 03 November 2017





Waterford's Kevin Moran scores a goal past goalkeeper Mark Fanning of Wexford

Kevin Moran is hoping the row over the Waterford hurlers' team holiday will be resolved next week.

The reappointment of Waterford manager Derek McGrath and his backroom team is on hold due the standoff between the county board and the management team over the amount allocated to the holiday fund. So far, the county board have not been able meet McGrath's request for €250,000 for the trip to New York and Cancun after Christmas, but a number of fundraising initiatives by the players and management are planned to help meet the shortfall.

“It’s no secret it’s going to cost a good few pound. To run a team ..is a very expensive burden on the county board and Club Deise have been great. All we can do is ask the public for a bit of help and a bit of good faith towards us,” the Waterford captain and 2017 All Star told local radio station WLR FM.