Barton back in management

03 November 2017

Damian Barton

Damian Barton has made a quick return to management with Tyrone club Edendork.

The Irish News is reporting that Barton, whose two-year reign as Derry manager ended following last summer's All-Ireland SFC qualifier extra-time defeat to Mayo, was appointed to his new role on Wednesday night. Edendork won the Tyrone IFC title in 2015 and are keen to establish themselves as a force at senior level.

1993 Derry All-Ireland winner Barton is no stranger to the Tyrone club scene, having previously managed Donaghmore in the mid-2000s.




Most Read Stories

O'Rourke quits Meath

McGregor in talks with GAA about 5am Croker bout

More controversy in Galway

Prendergast opts off Cats' squad

Wicklow want to bring Dubs to Aughrim

'We're professional athletes, they're amateurs'


Android app on Google Play