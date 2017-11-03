Barton back in management 03 November 2017





Damian Barton has made a quick return to management with Tyrone club Edendork.

The Irish News is reporting that Barton, whose two-year reign as Derry manager ended following last summer's All-Ireland SFC qualifier extra-time defeat to Mayo, was appointed to his new role on Wednesday night. Edendork won the Tyrone IFC title in 2015 and are keen to establish themselves as a force at senior level.

1993 Derry All-Ireland winner Barton is no stranger to the Tyrone club scene, having previously managed Donaghmore in the mid-2000s.