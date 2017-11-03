McGregor in talks with GAA about 5am Croker bout 03 November 2017





Conor McGregor celebrates after beating Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC's first ever two-class champion.

"Preliminary discussions" have taken place between Conor McGregor and the GAA about the possibility of the UFC star fighting at Croke Park.

However, there are concerns over noise pollution and the time difference between the US where there is a huge per-for-view audience.

Speaking at the launch of Notorious movie, McGregor's manager Audie Attar said: "There have been some preliminary discussions. I don't know how deep those discussions went but I do know there were some discussions. I believe the noise pollution was the main concern."

"It's a business decision at the end of the day. He is adamant about trying to figure out a way to make it happen.

"I have Irish friends and clients and I know you guys don't mind having a gargle at 5am when the main event comes on here in your home. I don't think anyone will complain as long as it is during summer time. It's a possibility."