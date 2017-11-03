Schutte 'relieved' Kenny didn't get Dublin job 03 November 2017





Cuala's Jake Malone and Paul Schutte celebrate.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Cuala's Jake Malone and Paul Schutte celebrate.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Paul Schutte wasn't complaining after Mattie Kenny lost out to Pat Gilroy for the Dublin hurling manager's job.

Schutte admitted it was great news from a Cuala perspective in light of the remarkable success the Galway native has enjoyed with the Dalkey club.

"I was slightly relieved when he didn't get it. The things he has done for this club is incredible," he said in the Irish Independent.

"It's Cuala's gain. It's Dublin's loss but at the same time, Pat (Gilroy) will do an unbelievable job. So it's in good hands now."

Asked if he will be making a return to the Dublin fold in 2018 after sitting out this year, Schutte replied: "That's not my decision. It's up to Pat. Whatever way he wants to go.

"We'll have to see how this year pans out. I'll think about it then. I can't look that far ahead. Just keep playing with the club and see what's at the end of it."