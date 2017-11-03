'We're professional athletes, they're amateurs' 03 November 2017





Chad Wingard expects Australia's fitness to make all the difference in the upcoming International Rules series.

The Port Adelaide player, who previously featured in the series three years ago, was dismissive of Ireland's fitness when speaking to Australia's Channel 7 News.

"We're professional athletes, they're amateurs," he pointed out.

"This is our job full-time, so we've been hitting the gym. We're obviously a lot fitter than they are, so we've got to use that advantage.

"If it's physicality, we've got a few big boys to try and push them around and try and win. Whatever advantage we get, and what we think we have, we're going to use."