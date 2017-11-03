Provincial glory on O'Sullivan's radar 03 November 2017





Thurles Sarsfields' John Maher in action against Shane O'Sullivan of Ballygunner.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Thurles Sarsfields' John Maher in action against Shane O'Sullivan of Ballygunner.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Winning the Munster club SHC title is very much high on the list of priorities for Ballygunner, according to midfielder Shane O'Sullivan.

The Waterford champions are just two games away from achieving that goal having navigated their way over the first hurdle with a fine win over Tipperary side Thurles Sarsfields.

On Sunday, they have another tough test when they take on Clare counterparts Sixmilebridge at Walsh Park, but O'Sullivan is confident that they have the strength to go through.

“I think we have the potential to win but potential is not worth anything unless you go out and perform. You might be one of the best teams but you're given a date and a time and if you're not right on that date and that time, it's no good to you,” said O'Sullivan.

“You can be the best team in the world sitting at home but you have an opportunity and it's only 3pm on a Sunday and that's the way it'll be next weekend.

“We really have to perform. We do want to win Munster. It's not good enough for us just to be winning counties anymore. That's no disrespect to the battles we had during the year, we were very lucky to get over Lismore.

“If this team doesn't win Munster, it's a failure. That's not putting pressure on anyone. That's a realistic state of mind.”