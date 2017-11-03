Callanan keeps Galway guessing

03 November 2017

Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Colm Callanan will take another few weeks before deciding on his inter-county future.

The 35-year-old Galway goalkeeper finally got his hands on an All-Ireland medal in September, but admits the demands of running his own gym and raising a young family has him contemplating his future.

"We'll see. At the minute we're just enjoying the moment and all the things going on, a few trips coming up. I'm self-employed with a young family so conversations will be had in due course. Right now, I'm not leaning either way," he told the Irish Independent.

"Around the time of the All-Ireland final, I cancelled two courses that we would have run so I was feeling the pinch without those at the minute. To win an All-Ireland I'd go bankrupt! We'll deal with it somehow, we'll get the show back on the road again."

 




