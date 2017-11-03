Momentum is key for Hartley 03 November 2017





Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley.

Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley admitted that it is difficult keeping the players' momentum up week in, week out.

The Waterford champions won their eight championship match in eight weeks when defeating Tipperary counterparts Thurles Sarsfields in the Munster club opener last Sunday.

Their run extends into an ninth week this Sunday as they prepare to entertain Clare side Sixmilebridge at Walsh Park in the provincial club semi-final.

Hartley revealed to the Waterford News & Star that it was not easy to maintain the momentum, but the former Deise hurler credited the players for their attitude.

“That's the thing of getting the boys to that pitch every week,” said Hartley. “It's difficult, but they're doing it week in, week out. They've been doing that in the league sections as well, playing at that pitch and intensity.

“It's tough to keep it going. It's all about mental resolve. It's not really about physical fitness. It's more about mental resolve and mental strength. These guys have that in buckets.”