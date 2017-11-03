Corey confident Breheny will carry on 03 November 2017





Leitrim's Ciaran Gilheany and Gary Reynolds with Mark Breheny of Sligo.

New Sligo manager Cathal Corey isn't anticipating any retirements ahead of the 2018 season.

A veteran of 18 seasons, Mark Breheny is the longest-serving inter-county footballer in the country and Corey has made it clear that he and the county's other long-serving stars still have a role to play.

"They still seem very, very focused and dedicated and they're in great shape," the Tyrone native told the Irish News.

"They can still add value to the squad and as long as they feel like that they'll still be in our plans. We've no intention to retire anybody until we see what everybody is doing and what everybody's value to the squad will be."

Niall Carew's successor is keen to make an impact in what is his first inter-county role.

"I've waited a long time to get the chance to work with a county team, so I really want to give it everything I have and make the most of the opportunity.

"I want to work hard with Sligo and try to make them competitive and see where we go. It's going to be tough, but I'll just have to manage as best I can," he added.