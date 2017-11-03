Wicklow want to bring Dubs to Aughrim 03 November 2017





The new stand in Aughrim ©Wicklow GAA wicklowgaaonline.com The new stand in Aughrim ©Wicklow GAA wicklowgaaonline.com

Wicklow are hoping to host Dublin in the Leinster SFC next year in the event of them beating Offaly in the first round.

Despite boasting a new stand, Aughrim has a capacity of just 8,500, which wouldn't be sufficient to hold the expected crowd. However, Wicklow chairman Martin Coleman believes bringing the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions to Aughrim on the weekend of May 26/27 would be 'huge' from a promotional point of view.

The Garden County also looked for home advantage against the Dubs when the draw for the 2016 Leinster SFC was made two years ago. Laois, who defeated them in the first round, also sought home comforts in O'Moore Park, but the Leinster Council controversially opted for Nowlan Park instead.

“It wouldn’t be worth much financially to us, but the promotional value would be massive. We’re trying to drag young people along the east coast, where there’s a large population, into Gaelic games and something like this would be a huge promotional tool," Coleman said in the Irish Sun.

“We looked for Aughrim two years ago when this situation last arose. There were three options put to Leinster Council on a particular night — Aughrim, Portlaoise and Kilkenny and as we all know, Kilkenny won out.”