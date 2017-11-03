Kerry chairman welcomes Munster final move 03 November 2017





Kerry's Jack Barry and Alan O'Connor of Cork contest a high ball during their side's 2017 Munster SFC final clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has welcomed the fact that the 2018 Munster SFC final will be played on a Saturday.

The provincial decider will be played in June instead of its traditional July date next year as the new structure for the football and hurling fixtures have been put in place.

There have been a few eyebrows raised over the scheduling of the Munster final for a Saturday as one concern is that the attendance may not be as big as many people work on Saturday's.

However, Murphy told the Kerryman that the novelty factor of playing on a Saturday is sure to peak people's interests.

“I'm really looking forward to it. It's a really novel move and I'd broadly welcome it,” said Murphy. “We've had Munster final replays on Saturday's and we've had some really excellent Saturday night games in the league.”