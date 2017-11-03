Dowling turns attention to Leinster 03 November 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dicksboro's Oisin Gough celebrates scoring a goal with Eoin Gough.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dicksboro manager Mark Dowling has stressed that he hadn't thought about the Leinster club SHC until after Sunday's county final victory.

The city side defeated rivals James Stephens to lift their first Kilkenny title in 24 years and now they have a short turnaround as they prepare to face All-Ireland club SH champions Cuala.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Dowling stressed that their full focus up until last Sunday evening was the county championship.

“We never looked at Leinster. We didn't want to tempt fate,” said Dowling. “It is great to be playing the All-Ireland champions, I have to say. It is a tough ask, but where else would you want to be.

“The quick turnaround won't make much of a difference especially to us because we have a young team. Some lads are sore, but a win can be a cure for a lot of knocks and bruises.

“To be fair to the other teams in the county, it is only right that we should have a go at Leinster.”