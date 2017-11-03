Prendergast opts off Cats' squad 03 November 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kilkenny's Shane Prendergast.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Kilkenny captain Shane Prendergast has opted off the squad for the 2018 campaign.

The Clara clubman has decided not to commit to the squad next year having been involved since 2014 when making his debut in the NHL.

A son of the legendary Paddy Prendergast who won three All-Irelands with Kilkenny, Shane won a Leinster medal in his first full year on the squad in 2015 and later that year picked up an All-Ireland SHC medal when the Cats defeated Galway in the final where he lined out at corner back.

Prendergast was then chosen as captain for the 2016 campaign, but success eluded the Leinster side on this occasion as Tipperary were crowned champions.