Rossies welcome back Cregg and Daly brothers 02 November 2017





Roscommon's Cathal Cregg celebrates scoring a goal against Donegal.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has called Cathal Cregg and the Daly brothers - Niall, Conor and Ronan - into his panel for pre-season preparations.

The quartert missed out on this year’s Connacht championship success and are expected to form part of a training panel which will be cut down before the Rossies embark on Division 2 of the National League at the end of January.

“It is true that we’ve contacted lads and some other new lads, and we’ve got a very positive reaction from them,” McStay told The Irish Times. “They are looking forward to it and there’s a really good shot of making the league panel.

“We’ve to be very clear about it , what’s happening is everybody is going to be doing their own training. And then when they come in we’ll have something between the high 30s and low 40s until the middle of January when we’ll be in a position to name a league panel.

“So that’s really the plan, that everyone can get a good run at it. Certainly from the management’s point of view we want these lads to come back in and thrive. Obviously they are good players, and for one reason or another they weren’t around last year, and certainly we could do with having the best versions of each of them back in the squad.”

Former All Star nominee Donal Shine is not part of the squad but the door is understood to be open to former full-back Niall Collins should he return home having moved to New York earlier this year.

Like Shine, Western Gaels forward Cregg is also an ex-All Star nominee. He’s also a former International Rules panellist and winner of two Sigerson Cups with DCU.

Daly brothers Conor and Niall also have Sigerson Cup medals with DCU and UCC respectively, while their younger sibling Ronan attended Tadhg Kennelly’s AFL combine trials four years ago.