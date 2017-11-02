Glennon anticipates another decade of Dubs dominance in Leinster 02 November 2017





Westmeath's Denis Glennon.

Retired Westmeath forward Denis Glennon feels that Dublin’s dominance in Leinster could go on for another decade.

The Dubs dished out a 31-point hammering to Westmeath on route to their seventh provincial title in-a-row this past summer before going on to collect their third successive Sam Maguire Cup.

Glennon, who made his debut for the Lake County back in 2004, says the constant flow of talent makes it “difficult and frustrating” for the other counties out east.

“I can’t see Leinster changing any time soon,” the Tyrrellspass man told the Irish Examiner. “It’s like a conveyor belt of talent coming through in Dublin. Do I see that changing in the next four or five years? I don’t and I would say it could go closer to the 10-year mark, they’re so advanced.

“There are brilliant young players coming in and other guys who are on the fringes of the Dublin squad that would be the main forwards or midfielder in any other county.

“That competition has made them a phenomenal outfit. They’re bringing Footballer of the Year winners on as subs, not just very good players or even All Stars but actually Footballer of the Year winners. That’s the problem that everyone else in Leinster has. It’s very difficult and frustrating