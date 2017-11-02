'There is definitely something to be gained in splitting it' 02 November 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a goal past Fermanagh goalkeeper Thomas Treacy.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a goal past Fermanagh goalkeeper Thomas Treacy.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Monaghan star Conor McManus has backed calls for a tiered All-Ireland senior football championship.

Next year’s Super 8 format could potentially see an Ulster team playing 10 games in order to lift the Sam Maguire Cup and McManus, who will co-captain Ireland in the upcoming International Rules Series, feels that two tiers of 16 teams would make more sense.

“If you look at the National League, the league is our best competition really, from start to finish, whereas the championship only gets going the last month or six weeks,” the Clontibret man is quoted saying by The Irish News.

“There is definitely something to be gained in splitting it and having a two-tier division but making the second tier something worthwhile winning, putting an emphasis on it.

“Making sure it gets the same coverage as the tier one championship, runs parallel with it.

“Some sort of a will and a want from teams to be involved and want to win it, progress on to the top one.

“It’s important if the GAA are looking at that, how they sell it, how they drive it is the big thing.”