Collins eyes realistic targets for Rebels 02 November 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork's Mark Collins against Limerick.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mark Collins says consistency will be key for Cork in 2018 and feels the Rebels must aim for a return to Division 1 of the National League as well as a place in the Super 8s next summer.

Next season will see new manager Ronan McCarthy ushering in a new era around Leeside and Collins believes the right ingredients are there for the team to turn around their fortunes.

"With the talent shown at underage, the minimum should be top eight, super eight should be the aim,” the Cork forward told the Irish Independent.

“There is a top-class stadium and if you could get a couple of home games down there you could really look forward to it.

"I think we showed in 2017 that there is plenty potential there. On our given day we're able to put it up to most teams. We've done it with Kerry a few years ago, Mayo last year. Potential is there but it's about putting it together and getting that consistency really."

He added: "We've had a few bad years and we have yet to get that big win. A couple of years ago in Killarney we were close enough against Kerry and against Mayo this year. A big win might drive us on, there's a bit of hope.

"The way some of the younger lads played against Mayo, Ian Maguire and Sean Powter were outstanding. We have to build around them now and hope they drive us on, to get that step."