Watch: John Heslin's sensational goal 15 seconds into Westmeath SFC final 02 November 2017





St. Loman's John Heslin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St. Loman's John Heslin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Westmeath ace John Heslin was in inspirational form for St Loman’s last Sunday as his 2-6 contribution helped his club to a third successive senior championship title.

It took Heslin just 15 seconds to find the net in the 3-13 to 0-14 victory over Tyrrellspass and he did so in sensational fashion, winning the throw-in and combining with a team mate for a one-two before firing to the roof of the net from beyond 20 metres.

Have a look below: