'It's not right' - Kilcar boss blasts CCC 02 November 2017





Kilcar manager Barry Doherty.

©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Kilcar manager Barry Doherty.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Kilcar have been dealt a fixtures headache in the lead up to their crunch Ulster club SFC semi-final against defending champions Slaughtneil.

The county board’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have scheduled the Donegal champions to face Goth Dobhair in an U21 championship match six days before they take on their Derry counterparts in Omagh.

All in all, there are 10 players, including Stephen McBrearty, Conor Doherty and Andrew McClean, in Barry Doherty’s squad which are set to line-out for the club’s U21s this Sunday and while they’ve made contact to try and change the fixture against Goth Dobhair, it is understood that the CCC are not budging.

“It's not right,” Doherty told The Irish News. “We're representing Kilcar but we're representing the county as well. So many people outside of Kilcar have told me they are looking forward to heading to Omagh (Healy Park) to see the game.

"We're representing the county but the county are putting obstacles in our way. We take the U21 championship very seriously in Kilcar and have done well in it the last number of years. But the senior side takes preference.

“I'm a big believer that no young lad should be missing out on their age grade because of senior. But what are we expected to do? We have so many players missing during the year, no matter what the (Donegal) county football manager wanted, we played ball.

"We just feel hard done by now ourselves even though it's November. We never put pressure on our county lads or failed to fulfil any league fixtures. But where is the thanks or reward now? We often had five missing but we plugged away.”