Donnelly staying with Tyrone 02 November 2017





Former All-Ireland winner Peter Donnelly will remain Tyrone’s strength and conditioning coach in 2018.

The Gaelic Life reports that the Coalisland man has committed to another season with the Ulster champions which ends weeks of speculation that suggested he was set to depart Mickey Harte’s backroom team.

2018 will mark Donnelly’s fourth year in the Red Hands’ set-up and comes after Harte’s assistant coach Gavin Devlin confirmed his stay, quashing rumours of an exit from the county.