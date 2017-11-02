Video: Gaelic football champions from Rome

02 November 2017

Luca Wulzer

Meet gentle giant Luca Wulzer and the SS Lazio Calcio Gaelico club who recently won the Junior B Championship at the European Finals in Maastricht.

"I am very proud to represent an Irish sport in Italy’,"says Luca after a victory early on Finals day. "Ireland is one of the best countries in the world, the game is fun to watch and play, and we are growing."

Sporting the same colours as the Lazio soccer club, Luca’s team have picked up the basic skills of the game and beat the Slovak Shamrocks in the final.

Video by Jerome Quinn, on Twitter @JeromeQuinn  




