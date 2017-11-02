Kernan to call it a day after series 02 November 2017





Manager Joe Kernan at the 2017 International Rules Series Ireland team announcement at Croke Park.

Joe Kernan says this month’s International Rules series will bring down the curtain on his managerial career.

The 63-year-old Crossmaglen man has earned county, provincial, national and international honours during his time in management, with the highlight undoubtedly being Armagh’s All-Ireland SFC victory of 2002.

Kernan’s Irish squad face Australia in the first of two tests over six days Down Under, beginning on Sunday week (November 12th), and he says not even a return to his native Crossmaglen could tempt him to a return on the sidelines afterwards.

"No, definitely not," he told the BBC Northern Ireland. "I’ve done my time. Sometimes you can overstay your welcome but hopefully I got out in time.

"Now that I’ve done it, the four things that I wanted to do – club, county, province and Ireland. It’s a great way to finish off but I think that is me finished after this.

"My handicap on the golf will be going down."