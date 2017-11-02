Louth lose O'Connor for 2018 02 November 2017





New Louth manager Pete McGrath will have to make do without attacker Eoin O’Connor next season.

The St Patrick’s clubman, who was the Wee County’s top scorer from open play in this year’s championship, departed for Asia earlier this week and is set to spend the next 12 months travelling abroad with his girlfriend.

“I’m doing some travelling around south east Asia to start off my trip,” O’Connor told The Irish Times.

“I’ll hopefully do that for eight weeks or so and then on to Melbourne in the new year. I always wanted to backpack, my girlfriend is now qualified as a teacher and she always wanted to do it too, and my best friend had just returned. So the stories were all good and encouraging.

“I had some good experience working in banking from before I left - and I was on a short term contract - so I felt the time was right. The club football was over early unfortunately so I had no commitments there - Aoife understood the football situation so we organised to go once it was all over.

“I hope to go for a year and if everything works out with work etc we’ll see what happens then.”