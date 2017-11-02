2017 Hurling All-Stars: All-Ireland champions lead the way 02 November 2017





Galway players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

All-Ireland champions Galway have taken the lion’s share of the spoils on the 2017 PwC All-Star hurling team for 2017.

The GAA/GPA’s PwC All-Stars were selected at Croke Park on Wednesday, where the Tribesmen were awarded seven coveted places on this year’s selection – their highest representation since they won their previous Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1988.

The team is broken down between Galway (7), Waterford (5), Cork (2) and Tipperary (1).

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe is one of six first-time PwC All-Star winners.

In defence, Padraic Maher from Tipperary collects his fifth award and leaves him one behind Premier County legends Nicky English and Eoin Kelly, who each won six All-Stars.

Midfield is notable in that Jamie Barron (Waterford) and David Burke (Galway) are selected as PwC All-Stars for the second consecutive season.

In attack, Galway’s Joe Canning has been selected at centre-forward, picking up his fourth All-Star in the process.

Another player collecting his fourth All-Star is Déise wing forward Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh. However, this is his first award in the attack, having been selected at midfield in 2007 and centre back in 2009 and 2010.

The team was selected by a cross section of Gaelic Games Correspondents in the national media.

The newly-crowned PwC All-Stars will receive their awards at a prestigious black-tie gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening, and will be shown live on RTE 1 television from 7pm.

The announcement of the 2017 PwC All-Star Football team will be made live on Friday night, as will the announcement of the Footballer and Hurler of the Year, and the Young Footballer and Hurler of the Year. These awards are voted on exclusively by the inter-county players.

The PwC All-Star hurling team in full is:

GOALKEEPER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – First-time All-Star

DEFENDERS

2. Padraic Mannion (Galway) – First-time All-Star

3. Daithí Burke (Galway) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2015 & 16

4. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2010 & 2015

5. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Five-time winner. Previously won in 2009, ‘11/’14/’16

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

7. Mark Coleman (Cork) – First time All-Star

MIDFIELDERS

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

9. David Burke (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’15/’16

FORWARDS

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2008/’09/’12

12. Michael Walsh (Waterford) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2007/’09/’10

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) – First-time All-Star

14. Conor Cooney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013