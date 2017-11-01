LGFA announce appointment of new Commercial and Communications Manager 01 November 2017





Jackie Cahill.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Jackie Cahill.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce that Jackie Cahill has been appointed to the position of Commercial and Communications Manager, and will take up the position immediately.

Cahill, a native of Tipperary, has been reporting on Ladies Gaelic Football for over a decade, supplying news and match reports to national media outlets.

In that time, he has also been a regular contributor to the LGFA’s official Peil Magazine.

He is one of the most recognised Gaelic Games reporters in the country, and now makes the move to LGFA head office in Dublin.

Cahill will oversee the continued development of the LGFA’s Commercial and Communications strategy, with the Association aiming for further growth in the coming years.

Last September, the TG4 All-Ireland finals at Croke Park were played out in front of a record 46,286 attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, Chief Executive Helen O’Rourke commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jackie on board and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Cahill, (40), is a journalism graduate from Dublin City University, and he has also attained a Master of Arts degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Waterford IT.

Last Sunday, he completed his seventh marathon when clocking a time of 3:59:08 in Dublin.

He was previously the Gaelic Games correspondent for the Irish Daily Mirror newspaper, before embarking on a successful freelance career.

A 2008 GAA McNamee award winner, Cahill is also the author of four books, namely the autobiographies of Wexford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, former inter-county referee Paddy Russell, ex-Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer, and Tipperary’s two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Brendan Cummins.