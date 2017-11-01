Watch: 'James & John McCarthy - A Football Family'
01 November 2017
Eight All-Ireland medals between them... The McCarthy's, dad John and son James.
2017 ‘Footballer of the Year’ nominee James McCarthy is a chip off the old block.
Dad John picked up three All-Ireland medals with the Dubs in the seventies while McCarthy junior is currently on five.
In this video posted by PwC ahead of Friday’s PwC-sponsored All-Stars, the 27-year-old Ballymun Kickhams defender talks about the influence his famous dad had on his career growing up.