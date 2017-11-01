Dempsey: we've work to do

01 November 2017

St Loman's manager Luke Dempsey.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

St Loman's Mullingar manager Luke Dempsey is hoping the celebrations from their latest county SFC final win don't go on too long as they prepare for the Leinster club campaign.

The three-in-a-row Westmeath champions face Longford side Mullinalaghta in a repeat of last year's clash between the sides at the same stage; a game which St Columba's came out on top in.

Once again, St Loman's will make the journey to Longford for this year's clash on Sunday week and Dempsey admitted to the Westmeath Independent that they need to be properly prepared for the clash.

“They (Mullinalaghta) are a very good side and, after beating us, they gave St Vincent's  a very tough match last year,” stated the former Westmeath and Carlow manager.

“The likes of the McGivneys and the Mulligans are great players. They are a formidable force. We'll just have to hurry up with the celebrations and get ready for that match.”




Most Read Stories

"We need to help the club game and that's why we have taken the decision"

Wexford react to 'inaccurate and misleading' article on football in the county

Ulster club football semi-final fixtures confirmed

GAA must take the lead on availability of inter-county players - CPA

Rochford decision pleases Kirby

London champions to enter Connacht club in 2018


Android app on Google Play