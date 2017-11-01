Dempsey: we've work to do 01 November 2017





St Loman's Mullingar manager Luke Dempsey is hoping the celebrations from their latest county SFC final win don't go on too long as they prepare for the Leinster club campaign.

The three-in-a-row Westmeath champions face Longford side Mullinalaghta in a repeat of last year's clash between the sides at the same stage; a game which St Columba's came out on top in.

Once again, St Loman's will make the journey to Longford for this year's clash on Sunday week and Dempsey admitted to the Westmeath Independent that they need to be properly prepared for the clash.

“They (Mullinalaghta) are a very good side and, after beating us, they gave St Vincent's a very tough match last year,” stated the former Westmeath and Carlow manager.

“The likes of the McGivneys and the Mulligans are great players. They are a formidable force. We'll just have to hurry up with the celebrations and get ready for that match.”