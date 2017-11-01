Rochford decision pleases Kirby 01 November 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford's decision to stay on in the role has been welcomed by midfielder Danny Kirby.

Rochford has extended his stay as manager until the end of the 2020 campaign and Kirby for one feels that he is the right man to bring the county forward over the next few years.

“Two All-Irelands in two years and losing by a point each time shouldn't be disregarded as anything but a massive step,” Kirby states in the Western People.

“We're very close. It's one of the best Mayo set-ups I've ever been involved with. I think everyone in the backroom team and the players are happy that he stayed on.

“I was talking to a few of the lads, but there have been no major discussions. I think we were pretty confident that he was going to stay on. Obviously, losing on the third Sunday in September is never good. But it was nice to get a bit of game time and have a bit of a positive influence on the team performance in 2017.

“We're an open group where you get regular feedback after every training session. If it's not from Stephen, it's from Peter Burke, Donie Buckley or Tony McEntee or even some of the senior players. So there's a lot to work on for the winter now, pushing on.”