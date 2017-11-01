Brennan: Rathnew will have nothing to lose

01 November 2017

St Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly celebrates with Ger Brennan and Tomas Quinn.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

After helping St Vincent’s to a fourth Dublin SFC success in five years, experienced defender Ger Brennan switched his focus to their upcoming Leinster SFC last eight clash with Rathnew of Wicklow.

The Marino outfit are odds-on favourites to retain their provincial crown following their 1-8 to 0-8 win over Ballymun Kickhams in Parnell Park on Monday evening.

“We'll have a look at Rathnew,” the former All-Ireland winning centre-back remarked to The Irish Independent.

“I met Harry Murphy briefly before and I'm aware of Rathnew's success in Wicklow over the years.

“He was involved with Wicklow and he brought them up from Division 4 to Division 3 in the league a couple of years ago so they'll have nothing to lose.

“They'll get stuck in, they're a tough team, but we'll enjoy this first.”




