Ulster club football semi-final fixtures confirmed
01 November 2017
Slaughtneil players celebrate.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.
Ulster GAA have confirmed the dates, times and venues for next weekend's provincial club senior football championship semi-finals.
After seeing off Omagh in the quarter-final, holders Slaughtneil will now face Donegal opponents Kilcar - winners against Scotstown in the previous round - at Healy Park on Saturday, 11 November (throw-in 6.30pm).
Clones, meanwhile, will play host to the other semi-final on the following day (Sunday, 12 November) when Cavan Gaels take on Fermanagh's Derrygonnelly at 2pm following their respective victories over Lamh Dhearg and Armagh Harps.
The Ulster club intermediate and junior football championship semi-finals are also fixed for next weekend.
Saturday 11 November
Ulster club SFC semi-final
Slaughtneil (Derry) v Kilcar (Donegal), Healy Park, 6.30pm
Sunday 12 November
Ulster club SFC semi-final
Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Cavan Gaels (Cavan), Clones, 2pm
Ulster club IFC semi-finals
Moy (Tyrone) v Newbridge (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 12.45pm
Milford (Donegal) v Rostrevor (Down), Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm
Ulster club JFC semi-finals
Belnaleck (Fermanagh) v Doire Trasna (Derry), Clones, 12.15pm
Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) v Tattyreagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 2.30pm