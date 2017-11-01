Ulster club football semi-final fixtures confirmed 01 November 2017





Slaughtneil players celebrate.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Slaughtneil players celebrate.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Ulster GAA have confirmed the dates, times and venues for next weekend's provincial club senior football championship semi-finals.

After seeing off Omagh in the quarter-final, holders Slaughtneil will now face Donegal opponents Kilcar - winners against Scotstown in the previous round - at Healy Park on Saturday, 11 November (throw-in 6.30pm).

Clones, meanwhile, will play host to the other semi-final on the following day (Sunday, 12 November) when Cavan Gaels take on Fermanagh's Derrygonnelly at 2pm following their respective victories over Lamh Dhearg and Armagh Harps.

The Ulster club intermediate and junior football championship semi-finals are also fixed for next weekend.



Saturday 11 November

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Kilcar (Donegal), Healy Park, 6.30pm

Sunday 12 November

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Cavan Gaels (Cavan), Clones, 2pm

Ulster club IFC semi-finals

Moy (Tyrone) v Newbridge (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 12.45pm

Milford (Donegal) v Rostrevor (Down), Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Ulster club JFC semi-finals

Belnaleck (Fermanagh) v Doire Trasna (Derry), Clones, 12.15pm

Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) v Tattyreagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 2.30pm