McLoughlin finalises backroom team 01 November 2017





Wexford footballers celebrate a goal.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Wexford footballers celebrate a goal.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Wexford manager Paul McLoughlin is set for the new year ahead after he finalised his backroom team.

The former Kildare footballer has a big task on his hands as Wexford begin life in Division Three following their promotion last year, while there seems to be a lot of in-house fighting going on following former county star Matty Forde's comments this week.

Nonetheless, McLoughlin has a task to do and his selectors for the coming year are Mark Roche (Kilmore) and Gordon Ward, who will also be the strength and conditioning coach.

Other members of the backroom team include: Donal O'Connor (sports injury treatment), Natasha Martin, Mick O'Toole and Christian O'Hara (strength and conditioning assistant coaches), Ian Costigan (video analysis and stats); Paudge Brennan and Tom Murphy (GPS stats), Wayne Russell (goalkeeping coach); Dr Kevin Byrne (medical) and Wally Byrne (kitman). A consulting nutritionist will be appointed at a later date.