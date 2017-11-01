Fennelly wary of Camross 01 November 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers manager Brendan Fennelly admits that they face a tough test against Laois champions Camross in the Leinster club SHC clash on Sunday.

Fennelly points to the fact that Camross have home advantage this weekend as the game takes place in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, while he also knows the history that the Laois side have in the provincial ranks.

The Kilkenny native has a decent knowledge of Laois club hurling as he managed the county senior hurlers in the past.

“Just travelling to an away game is always very difficult for the away team,” Fennelly told the Carlow Nationalist. “They have a nice mixture on the team between a bit of strength and pace to open up sides.

“They have a great tradition so to travel there and get a win will take something different.”

Camross will have to plan without one of their key players as Dwane Palmer broke his leg in a challenge match following their county final win and will miss Sunday's clash.