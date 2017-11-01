Gannon: we were naïve

01 November 2017

Monaghan's Colin Walshe with Sean Gannon of Carlow

Eire Og captain Sean Gannon believes that they were a bit naïve in their defeat to Longford champions Mullinalaghta in the Leinster club SFC last weekend.

The Longford side ran out comfortable 1-14 to 1-07 winners and book their place in the quarterfinal where they will have a home clash against Westmeath counterparts St Loman's Mullingar.

Gannon admitted to the Carlow Nationalist that their failure to take their chances ultimately cost them against a side that went well in the provincial campaign last year.

“We might have been a little bit naïve,” said Gannon. “Their experience showed a bit. They played very well in the first half but we got opportunities in the first half and didn't take them.

“We have a huge amount in the jersey and in the club. We were not going down without a fight. We took the game to them as much as possible in the second half and a couple of decisions didn't go our way. Their goal at the end put a bit of gloss on the result.”




