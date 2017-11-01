Comerford handed Rossie' reins 01 November 2017





Roscommon have appointed a new senior hurling manager.

Laois native Ciaran Comerford has been handed the task of building on the work done by Johnny Kelly and the Kilcotton native already has a good inside knowledge of hurling in the county.

As he was part of Kelly's management team this year, coaching the players in what was a decent campaign for them. Now, he will take control of the side himself.

Comerford also played hurling for Galway side Portumna and was a coach with the Laois under-21 hurlers in 2015.

The process of assembling a management team is well underway and already Johnny Keane is on board as a selector, while Gary Murphy will be the team's strength and conditioning coach.

The draw for the Christy Ring Cup sees Roscommon in Group One alongside Kildare, Wicklow and Mayo.