Murphy relishing Vincent's clash 01 November 2017





Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy is adamant that his players are relishing the prospect of playing Dublin champions St Vincent's in the Leinster club SFC quarterfinal.

The Wicklow champions defeated their Louth counterparts Newtown Blues in the opening round last weekend, but they will go into the clash against Vincent's as massive underdogs.

The Dublin side have the likes of Diarmuid Connolly, Mossy Quinn, Ger Brennan and Enda Varley in their ranks, but Murphy told the Wicklow People that Rathnew will not be overawed by the clash in two weeks.

“We're looking forward to the Dubs now. You know yourself, no matter which of these teams come through it will be a savage challenge. But it will be a great day for us, for the club, for the county, a big crowd in Aughrim. We're looking forward to it,” stressed Murphy.

“That's why we're in the game, to pit our wits against some of the best in the country. If Ballymun had come through they'd have had four or five All-Ireland winners, while Vincents have the likes of Connolly, it will be a great challenge for the lads. It will be a great experience for the younger lads and a really big challenge for our senior lads.”