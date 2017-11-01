"We need to help the club game and that's why we have taken the decision" 01 November 2017





Feargal McGill.

The GAA’s head of games Feargal McGill has admitted that they thought long and hard about ‘conceding a certain amount of the sports territory’ in September when debating the new-look master fixtures plan.

It was confirmed yesterday that the All-Ireland hurling and football finals will move from their traditional dates in September and McGill told The Irish Independent: “That point was raised several times and without a doubt of course that's a concern for the association that you are conceding a certain amount of the sports territory if you like in September.

“But again the idea to bring the All-Ireland forward didn't arrive overnight.

“It came after a lot of discussion and that was one of the huge arguments against it but at the end of the day we need to help the club game and that's why we have taken the decision.

“It's not a decision anyone would take lightly but it's one on balance that Congress felt had to be taken.”