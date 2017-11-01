Jones: we have no fear 01 November 2017





Derrygonnelly's Conal Jones with Brian Mullin of Erne Gaels.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derrygonnelly's Conal Jones with Brian Mullin of Erne Gaels.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Derrygonnelly Harps attacker Conal Jones admits that they have nothing to fear for the remainder of the Ulster club SFC.

Having defeated Armagh Harps last weekend, the Fermanagh champions have booked their place in the last four of the Ulster club SFC where they will face Cavan Gaels.

Having picked up their first win in provincial campaign, Jones told the Fermanagh Herald that the pressure is now off and they will prepare accordingly for the semi-final.

“That is the modern game now, not to worry. We will be very well prepared for what Cavan Gaels will throw at us and whatever eventuality happens, it's not just down to the people on the sideline,” said Jones.

“We're very much thinking players so we have to think for ourselves when we are out on the field. When you have a number of leaders with the amount of experience they carry and throw in the great management teams then as a club we know we are going in the right direction for the good of Derrygonnelly and Fermanagh football in general.”