McNulty not satisfied 01 November 2017





Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty believes that a vast improvement is needed if his charges are to progress any further in the Leinster club SFC.

The Laois champions looked to be cruising to victory against Offaly counterparts Rhode last weekend, but they almost threw away a seven-point lead, only to just hold on for the win.

Despite being pleased with aspects of their performance, McNulty stressed to the Leinster Express that further improvement was needed for the quarterfinal clash against Kildare champions Moorefield.

“We held out, the boys stuck to their guns and we carried through for that last score and it was a very-well worked score, but to be honest with you, two points in one half of football, I don't care if it's winter or summer football, it's not going to be enough in the next round and it's something to work on.”

Portlaoise now have until Sunday week to prepare for the next round of the provincial campaign against an experienced Moorefield side.