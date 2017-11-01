Murphy thrilled to get Ireland call 01 November 2017





Sligo's Niall Murphy with Ronan Gallagher of Leitrim during their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash at Markievicz Park.

Sligo's Niall Murphy admits that he is honoured to be representing his country in the International Rules series against Australia.

Murphy has been included in the squad that will travel to Australia on Sunday where they take on the Aussies in Adelaide and Perth over the two-test series.

The 24-year-old revealed to the Sligo Champion that he would be staying on in Australia to do a bit of travelling, but would be returning to the inter-county scene in the new year.

“I am absolutely delighted, over the moon. I was told around ten days ago and had to keep it to myself before it was announced,” said Murphy. “I'm heading out on Sunday for two weeks and after the series I'll spend a bit of time travelling as I haven't been there before. I've a couple of friends over there.”

Murphy becomes the first Sligo man to represent Ireland in the International Rules series since Eamonn O'Hara back in 2001.

“It's a great experience and also playing with these standard of players is brilliant.”