Corey ready for new role 01 November 2017





The Sligo players huddle.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Sligo players huddle.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

New Sligo manager Cathal Corey is confident that he can improve the county's fortunes on the playing field.

The Yeats County had a relatively successful period under Niall Carew, but now they enter a new era with the Tyrone native taking over at the helm.

Corey has a wealth of experience in coaching and in the past has worked with Jim McGuinness at club level on different occasions.

Speaking to the Sligo Champion, he admitted that he wasn't that familiar with the set up in the county, but added that he has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

“I have watched a couple of videos since getting the call and I was impressed,” said Corey. “They look like big, strong, fit fellas who are in good condition. They are obviously serious about their football.”

Regarding tactics and the possibility of playing the majority of the side behind the ball, Corey didn't rule it out, but added that they would plan accordingly.

“We'd all like to play the Rolls Royce stuff and I think young players like to play attacking football too. We won't be putting 15 men behind the ball but you have to be aware of what is behind you too.

“And then it comes down to the opposition, the players you have, the time of the game it is and how things are going for you. There are plenty of things that determine that.”