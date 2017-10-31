Nine newcomers in Tipp's pre-season hurling squad 31 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary’s 40-man senior hurling training panel includes nine fresh faces.

As preparations for the 2018 season become a reality, manager Michael Ryan has included no shortage of new blood in his pre-season selection, calling upon Kilruane MacDonaghs duo Justin Cahill and Cian Darcy as well as defenders David Sweeney (Kiladangan), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan/Kilcash), midfielder Seanie Nally (Holycross/Ballycahill) and attackers Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen) and Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch/Drombane), according to The Nenagh Guardian.

Borris-Ileigh's Conor Kenny is recalled and goalkeeper Darren Gleeson is of course absent following his retirement, which leaves Daragh Mooney, Brian Hogan and Paul Maher to fight it out for the No.1 jersey. John O’Keeffe has also retired and Steven O'Brien and John Meagher have switched to the football panel.

Aidan McCormack, Sean Ryan and Paul Flynn are others who will not be involved with the training panel, which will commence training in December, with the view towards ultimately regaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup next August.

Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Michael Breen (Ballina); Conor Kenny, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Donagh Maher (Burgess); Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch); Tom Fox, Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty); Cathal Barrett, Seanie Nally (Holycross/Ballycahill); Alan Flynn, David Sweeney (Kiladangan); Paudie Feehan, Joe O'Dwyer, John O'Dwyer (Killenaule); Justin Cahill, Cian Darcy, Niall O'Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Mark Kehoe, Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams); Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen); Brian Hogan, Patrick Maher (Lorrha); John McGrath, Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); Tomás Hamill, Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy); Sean Curran (Mullinahone); Barry Heffernan, Daire Quinn (Nenagh Eire Og); Sean O’Brien (Newport); Jason Forde (Silvermines); Seamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel); Michael Cahill, Padraig Maher, Ronan Maher, Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields); James Barry, Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch/Drombane).