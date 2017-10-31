Video: 'Sweet Sixteen' wins extra time thriller for Corduff 31 October 2017



Monaghan star Laura McEnaney thanked a teenage corner-forward after Corduff won an extra-time thriller with Cornafean in the Ulster Junior Championship Final in Augher.

The Cavan girls led by three points deep into extra-time when 16-year-old Elena McEnaney came to the rescue for Corduff with a fantastic goal.

“It was hard to see how we were going to come back but Elena was awesome today,” says Laura.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.