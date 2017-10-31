Hegarty hails Slaughtneil 31 October 2017





Glenswilly's Michael Murphy with Patrick Gallagher and Michael Hegarty of Kilcar.

©INPHO/Kieran Murray. Glenswilly's Michael Murphy with Patrick Gallagher and Michael Hegarty of Kilcar.©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

Veteran Michael Hegarty has the height of respect for Kilcar's Ulster Club SFC semi-final opponents.

Kilcar will lock horns with their Derry counterparts on Sunday, November 12th, with an Ulster final place awaiting the winners, and Hegarty speaks highly of both Slaughtneil and their manager:

"They're a superb outfit, they've been there or thereabouts for the past four years, coached by the superb Mickey Moran," the former Donegal star told The Irish News. "I had the privilege of playing under him back in 2002 – a great man and a great coach. They go out to play football. They come from a small area, like ourselves – we'll enjoy it.

"He's just a super man, he has a great way with the players. He just loves to play football, it's his life and soul. You just know the way those Slaughtneil boys are on the ball, they're so comfortable on the ball.

"The time he was with Donegal, the boys just loved him, he took the boys on so much. It'll be a massive, massive game for us, but we can just go there and have a go".