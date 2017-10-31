Westmeath ace Glennon announces retirement 31 October 2017





Westmeath's Denis Glennon.

Stylish Westmeath attacker Denis Glennon has retired from intercounty football.

The Tyrrellspass clubman exploded onto the intercounty scene in 2004 when helping the Lake County win their first Leinster SFC, slotting two points as Laois were edged out in a replayed final at Croke Park, and was the last remaining link to that provincial championship winning side, which was managed by the late Paidi O Se.

Regarded as one of Westmeath’s best-ever forwards, Glennon captained his county in 2011, having also won a NFL Division Two medal three years earlier. He took to Facebook today to finally deliver the news that Lake County fans were dreading:

“It’s with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement from intercounty football with Westmeath. Unfortunately, there comes a time when the body tells you enough is enough.

“I would like to thank my beautiful wife Regina and my family for the support over the years. It was a dream come true to represent my county since under 14. I am so grateful for the friends I have made and the structure it gave my life, especially since '04.

“I want to wish the current manager and the Westmeath team all the best for the future. I look forward to bringing my son to support the team in the future. Thanks for the memories.”